Nod to 50 crore for road between Hanuman Setu, Nishatganj

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved ₹49.94 crore to construct a four-lane road and widen the embankment along the Gomti between Hanuman Setu and Nishatganj Bridge in the state capital. An order to this effect was issued on Friday. The project aims to improve traffic flow and establish direct road connectivity from Hanuman Setu to Samta Mulak Chauraha, officials said. (File)

The said project aims to improve traffic flow and establish direct road connectivity from Hanuman Setu to Samta Mulak Chauraha, officials said. Initially, ₹10 crore would be released for financial year 2024-25, as per the order.

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will oversee the implementation of the project, whose design, cost estimates, and structural components must receive approval from higher authorities and government-certified institutions before the work begins.

The project includes provisions for the felling of 50 trees and the construction of irrigation office shelters at an estimated cost of ₹75 lakh.

“The tender for the said project will be opened by the end of this month,” stated AK Sengar, the head of LDA’s Project Implementation Unit. “...we aim to get the construction started by January,” he added.