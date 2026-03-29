Noida International Airport: Yogi says it’s a landmark moment for landlocked state

The Noida International Airport will prove to be the state’s launchpad for a bright future, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said at the inaugural ceremony of the airport’s Phase 1 on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of the Noida International Airport, in Jewar on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

The Jewar airport is not only the Jewar (crown jewel) of Uttar Pradesh but also of the entire nation, he said.

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel and deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were among those present on the occasion.

“The inauguration of the airport is the ‘landlocked to landmark moment’ for Uttar Pradesh,” the chief minister said.

“The Noida International Airport is the result of turning resolve into achievement. Its runway will not only serve as a foundation for taking the state’s economy to new heights, but will also become the launchpad for the bright future of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

With the inauguration of the airport, the state has scripted a new growth story for Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister added.

This airport will provide relief to the public along with opening new dimensions of development, he said.

In the last 11 to 12 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps in every sector to move India towards a developed nation. “Noida International Airport is a part of that journey,” he added.

“This airport is putting Uttar Pradesh on the global aviation map. Infrastructure is the need of the hour for Atmanirbhar Bharat - Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh and for Viksit Bharat - Viksit Uttar Pradesh,” he asserted.

“One runway is starting now. In the coming years, when five runways of the airport become operational, it will successfully establish itself as a global airport,” he added.

Under the visionary thinking of Prime Minister Modi and his ‘Desh Pratham’ (nation first) approach, the roadmap of a new India has been visible over the past 11 to 12 years, Adityanath said.

“On Ram Navami, there was an atmosphere of celebration and enthusiasm in the country. While there is disorder, instability and uncertainty in many parts of the world. In developed countries like the United States, prices of petroleum products are soaring, but in India prices are controlled and supply has been made smooth,” the chief minister said.

“In neighbouring countries, petroleum prices are very high and there is a shortage, leading to disorder. They have had to reduce working hours and even stop production, and a quota system has been implemented for the public,” he added.

“In contrast, India has ensured uninterrupted supply while keeping prices under control. Yesterday, a historic decision was taken to reduce excise duty on petroleum products, for which I express gratitude to the prime minister on behalf of 25 crore people of the state,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister also targeted Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

“Due to their inefficiency, they left the country and the state as a bottleneck to development. From 2002 to 2017, Uttar Pradesh remained a victim of chaos and disorder, but under the guidance of PM Modi, the pace achieved by the country in 12 years and the state in 9 years has transformed its identity from bottleneck to breakthrough,” he said.

“The prime minister laid the foundation stone of this airport on November 25, 2021, and today the inauguration of its first phase is also being carried out by him. This is the speed of a double engine government, as the PM has always said that what you lay the foundation for, you should also inaugurate,” he said.

“Jewar Airport will make Uttar Pradesh a centre of global connectivity by linking it with networks such as the Yamuna Expressway and in the future Eastern Peripheral, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Ganga Expressway, RRTS and Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail line, thereby taking the state to new heights of development with speed,” he said.

Through this airport project, lakhs of direct and indirect employment opportunities will be created for youth, he added.

He further said large-scale investment possibilities have already started attracting proposals in Yamuna Expressway, Noida and Greater Noida.

Recently, near this airport, the prime minister laid the foundation stone of a semiconductor chip manufacturing unit, he said.

Along with this, the development of advanced manufacturing clusters is progressing, he added.

Apparel park, medical device park, toy park, MSME, handicraft parks and other facilities are being developed, creating vast opportunities for investment and employment, he said. Data centre related units are also being established here, he added.

With the development of an advanced fintech city and the presence of Noida International Airport, a positive environment for investment is being created in the National Capital Region, he said.

This airport is moving forward to realise the concept of ‘ease of journey’ with seamless, smart and sustainable infrastructure, aviation fuel farm, inflight kitchen facilities, MRO, and a focus on modern, digital and energy-efficient systems, he said.

With the development of a dedicated multimodal cargo hub, Uttar Pradesh will overcome the limitations of being a landlocked state and will be able to connect more easily with global markets through landmark growth, he said.

The Noida International Airport and its facilities will play a decisive role in taking the state’s potential to new heights, he said.

“The prime minister has guided us that whatever we do, we should think big, act big and move towards becoming big. Zurich International Airport has also played its role in the development of this airport,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to farmers for giving their land for the project.

Earlier, there were many protests here, but through dialogue with farmers, they were connected with timely compensation and rehabilitation, he said. As a result, farmers contributed 13,000 acres of land for the Noida International Airport, he added.

Farmers played a positive role throughout the process and, along with public representatives, advanced the development programme, the chief minister said.

The others present on the occasion included Union civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Union minister of state for finance and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister

Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, minister of state Brajesh Singh, MPs Mahesh Sharma and Surendra Singh Nagar, MLAs Dhirendra Singh, Pankaj Singh, Tejpal Nagar and others.