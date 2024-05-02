Noida resident arrested for sharing Yogi’s deepfake video Yogi Adityanath (HT File)

A Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly sharing an objectionable Artificial Intelligence-generated deepfake video of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on X (formerly Twitter) account. The arrest took place in Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, following an FIR filed at the cybercrime police station on Wednesday.

In a press note shared with the media, Amitabh Yash, additional director general (ADG) of law and order and STF, said that the arrested suspect was identified as Shyam Kishore Gupta. He is originally from Lakhimpur Kheri but has been residing in Kalyan Kunj Baraula, under the jurisdiction of the Sector 49 police station in Gautam Buddha Nagar, for several years.

He added that the state police’s social media cell detected the viral video on the X platform and alerted senior authorities. “Acting promptly on the information, an FIR was registered on Wednesday under sections 468 (forgery with the intent to cheat) and 505(2) (statements conducive to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 66 of the Information Technology Act. The STF arrested the suspect within a few hours,” Yash explained.

He further added that the viral deep fake video, which was shared through the suspect’s X account, has been removed. Yash also mentioned that the police are further verifying Gupta’s credentials and have handed him over to the local police at the Sector 49 police station for additional legal proceedings.