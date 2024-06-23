 Noose tightened on cyber criminals in Prayagraj, over 6K mobile numbers blocked - Hindustan Times
Noose tightened on cyber criminals in Prayagraj, over 6K mobile numbers blocked

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 23, 2024 10:54 PM IST

Efforts are being made not only to seize these bank accounts but also get the cash returned to the victims, say police

With a view to tightening noose on cyber criminals, the cyber cell of the Prayagraj police is getting their mobile numbers blocked and bank accounts seized. “In the last six months, the cyber cell has got 6,414 mobile numbers used by cyber fraudsters blocked. Also, over a dozen cyber criminals have been held during the said period,” said additional DCP, crime, Satish Chandra.

Many cyber criminals have also been held in Prayagraj. (For Representation)
Many cyber criminals have also been held in Prayagraj. (For Representation)

These fraudsters were based in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi, he added. They were targeting bank customers using these numbers, the cop said.

Moreover, cyber cell has also taken action on bank accounts used by the cyber criminals. The investigation so far has revealed that around 574 bank accounts are run by cyber fraudsters in which cash of fraud victims are transferred.

Cyber cell in-charge Vinod Yadav said in the first phase, 49 bank accounts had been seized while letters were being forwarded to concerned bank authorities to seize other bank accounts as well. “Efforts are being made not only to seize these bank accounts but also get the cash returned to the victims,” he added.

Meanwhile, police investigation has revealed that cyber criminals are now taking bank, ATM cards and passbooks details of the poor and labourers and are using their accounts for transferring cash of fraud victims.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Noose tightened on cyber criminals in Prayagraj, over 6K mobile numbers blocked
