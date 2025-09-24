Normalcy returns to KGMU: Resident doctors end protest after suspension put on hold

LUCKNOW Normalcy returned to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Wednesday as the three-day protest by resident doctors ended after the suspension of four of them was put on hold due to a delay in the report of the committee formed by the vice-chancellor, said authorities. Work at KGMU OPD was disrupted on Wednesday due to protests by resident doctors. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The resident doctors from the orthopaedics department were suspended for allegedly assaulting a nursing officer at the trauma centre on Sunday. The residents and nursing staff lodged FIRs against each other, with tensions persisting between the two groups.

On Sunday, nursing staff surrounded the trauma centre demanding action and agreed to end their work boycott after being assured of a decision by Monday at 4 pm. When no action came by evening, they resumed the protest. Resident doctors also gathered at the trauma centre after their colleagues faced suspension.

KGMU media cell in-charge Dr KK Singh said the suspensions have been put on hold due to the delay in the report of the committee formed to resolve the matter. “After a meeting of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) acting president Dr Ranvijay Patil with vice-chancellor Dr Sonia Nityanand, the suspension is kept on hold as of now,” he said.

He further said the protest caused inconvenience to patients, but now normalcy has been restored at the KGMU, and efforts are being made to ensure that patient care is not compromised.

Dr Ranvijay Patil said the meeting with KGMU V-C was positive. “She accepted our demands and the suspensions of four resident doctors are put on hold. No protest to be followed now,” he said. He said she also assured that after speaking with the police administration, efforts are underway to resolve the issue of FIR through mutual understanding between the doctors and the nursing officer.

During the protest on Wednesday, junior doctors gathered at the new OPD block, forcing the registration counter to shut down temporarily for a few hours.

The residents’ association had demanded the revocation of suspension orders, describing them as “unjust” and stating that it directly impacts patient care. The association also called for a Nursing Code of Conduct to be implemented within the university.