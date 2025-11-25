Not twice shy, temple thief caught in the act as he attempts ‘action replay’ in Lucknow

The gods did not smile on him as luck ran out for a thief in the second attempt, days after he allegedly stole from the donation box of the Mrityunjay Mahadev temple in Jankipuram’s Sahara State in Lucknow earlier this month. CCTV image of the thief in front of an idol in Lucknow. (SOURCED)

His entreaty for a divine apology fell flat as he was caught on Sunday night after he returned with an accomplice to the temple to repeat the theft. The second bid was captured on CCTV, helping locals and security personnel detain him, police said on Monday.

Temple priest Shyam Bihari Shukla told police that the temple had reported the first theft on November 20, when money from the donation box was taken.

“It appears the same two men came again, but this time one of them was caught,” he said.

According to a police press note, two men arrived at the temple on an e-rickshaw late Sunday. One of them entered the shrine; CCTV footage shows him folding his hands in front of the deity before picking up the donation box and walking out. He then allegedly tried to break it open behind the temple.

“Hearing the sound, a guard and residents rushed to the spot and managed to nab one of the suspects. Cash believed to be from the donation box was recovered from him. He was later handed over to the police,” the press note added.

The arrested man has been identified as 21-year-old Mayaram, a fruit seller from Hardoi. Police recovered ₹6,723 from him and are verifying whether he was involved in the earlier theft as well. Officers said efforts are underway to trace his accomplice, who fled the scene.