Home / Cities / Lucknow News / AMU mourns noted linguist’s death

AMU mourns noted linguist’s death

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 02, 2023 12:35 AM IST

Expressingsorrow on the sad demise of noted linguist, Malayalam scholar and former faculty member of AMU, Padmashri Dr Vellayani Arjunan (90), Prof. T.N. Satheesan, a professor of Malayalam and former chairperson, department of modern Indian languages, AMU said that Dr Arjunan was the first Malayalam teacher in AMU.

Aligarh :: The faculty members and students in the department of modern Indian languages, Aligarh Muslim University expressed sorrow on the sad demise of noted linguist, Malayalam scholar and former faculty member of AMU, Padmashri Dr Vellayani Arjunan (90) who passed away on May 31 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Born in Kerala in 1933 Dr Arjunan completed his education in Kerala and later obtained three D.Litt degrees from Jabalpur University, Agra University and Aligarh Muslim University. (Sourced)
Born in Kerala in 1933 Dr Arjunan completed his education in Kerala and later obtained three D.Litt degrees from Jabalpur University, Agra University and Aligarh Muslim University. (Sourced)

Prof. T.N. Satheesan, a professor of Malayalam and former chairperson, department of modern Indian languages, AMU said that Dr Arjunan was the first Malayalam teacher in AMU who joined as a lecturer in the department of Hindi and South Indian Languages in 1961.

“It is a great loss to the comparative Indian literature. Dr Arjunan had been working for the last 60 years in the field of comparative Indian literature, introducing Malayalam literature to Hindi speakers and vice versa,” he said.

Born in Kerala in 1933 Dr Arjunan completed his education in Kerala and later obtained three D.Litt degrees from Jabalpur University, Agra University and Aligarh Muslim University. He supervised 20 research scholars and published more than 100 research papers and articles. He served two terms at the State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications as chief editor from 1975 to 1988 and as director from 2001 to 2004.

He had authored 40 books in different genres, including poetry, short story, essays and literary criticism, and his books were prescribed as textbooks in Kerala schools from 1959 onwards.

He received Padmashree from the Government of India in 2008.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aligarh amu
aligarh amu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out