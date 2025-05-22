Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi
Nothing to worry about Covid in U.P, says CM

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 22, 2025 05:54 AM IST

CM Yogi Adityanath urged health officials in UP to stay alert amid JN.1 variant concerns, emphasizing preparedness while stating there's no immediate worry.

In the wake of some countries reporting fresh coronavirus cases (JN.1 variant), chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed health officials to remain alert, but also said there was nothing to worry as far as Uttar Pradesh was concerned.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (FIle)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (FIle)

During a review meeting with the health department on the Covid-19 situation, the CM said, “There is nothing to worry about given the present situation in Uttar Pradesh, but being alert is significant.” He told officials to focus on the prevention of dengue, malaria and kala-azar or black fever.

“The government of India has not issued any guidelines on Covid-19 so far. But in view of the surge of cases of the JN.1 variant in Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong, we need to remain alert. All teams at medical colleges and hospitals should remain alert,” the CM told officials in the meeting.

“Ten-bed ICU, ventilator units, oxygen plants and other facilities made operational during previous Covid surges should be kept functional. The state’s health facility is capable of dealing with any situation,” the CM said. He said that personnel at hospitals should be kept alert to deal with emergency cases.

New Delhi
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Follow Us On