Now, 14 bodies found floating in Ganga in UP’s Chandauli, Varanasi

Days after bodies of suspected Covid-19 victims washed up on the shores of Ganga in Ghazipur and Ballia districts of Uttar Pradesh, six unidentified bodies were found floating in the river in Chandauli district and another eight bodies were found in the river in the neighbouring Varanasi on Thursday.

Chandauli locals informed the administration about the bodies in Badaura Ghat area of Dhanapur. A district administration official, said on the condition of anonymity that the bodies appeared to be over a week old. They performed the last rite of the bodies along the Ganga.

A vigil is being maintained along the river to ensure that no one disposes of bodies in the river, said a senior official.

Chandauli shares boundaries with Ghazipur district where over two dozen bodies were found in last three days.

Also Read | All in a day: 58,000 book slots,10,000 skip jabs in Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, a police officer said eight bodies were found floating in Ganga in Sujabad area of Varanasi. Five bodies were of men, two of women and one was highly decomposed.

The officer said a team of lekhpals has been deployed along the Ganga to keep a watch on the river bank.

Deputy commissioner of police, Kashi Zone, Amit Kumar confirmed the recovery of eight bodies whose last rites have been performed.

Earlier this week, 82 bodies were fished out of Ganga at Chausa in Bihar’s Buxar district even as the National Human Right Commission issued notice to the Centre, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and sought an action-taken report within four weeks.