Now, direct link between Lko’s Shaheed Path and Kisan Path to ease traffic soon

ByAnimesh Mishra, Lucknow
Apr 14, 2025 10:24 PM IST

On March 30, the state government sanctioned the first instalment of ₹9.66 crore for the project. The total project cost is ₹19.32 crore, and the remaining funds will be released in phases.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has begun construction on a 2-kilometre road connecting Shaheed Path to Kisan Path along the left embankment of the Gomti River. The project, part of the Green Corridor initiative, aims to ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity, offering smoother travel for daily commuters.

The road being constructed by the LDA under Green Corridor connecting stretches from Shaheed Path to Kisan path in Lucknow (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)
LDA executive engineer Ajeet Kumar said the road will be 24 metres wide and is scheduled for completion by August this year. He added that commuters can access Kisan Path within a few meters from Shaheed Path once the road is completed. The route begins near the SSB building in Gomti Nagar Sector 6, adjacent to a township developed by a private real estate firm.

The project was proposed by the LDA vice chairman through a letter dated September 17, 2024, as stated in the government order.

An LDA senior official said that the entire project is part of the green corridor. The official mentioned that the Green Corridor project started near IIM Road and would connect Shaheed Path and Kisan Path. The project is being carried out in multiple stages with an estimated cost of around 7,000 crore.

Follow Us On