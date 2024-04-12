Now, goons, instead of Hindus, are migrating from west U.P: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said there was an atmosphere of fear in western Uttar Pradesh earlier and Hindus were migrating from the region then but now, under the Yogi government, it is the goons who are fleeing. Union home minister Amit Shah at an election meeting in Moradabad on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

He further said businessmen were forced to leave their land, shops and houses behind back then, but now there is an exodus of the mafia from the region. His comment appeared to be a reference to the alleged exodus of Hindus from Kairana in western Uttar Pradesh during the Samajwadi Party regime.

“Today, goons are migrating instead of Hindus. Yogi Adityanath has worked to improve the law-and-order situation in the entire Uttar Pradesh within seven years. Today, there is rule of law in Uttar Pradesh. Mafia rule has ended,” Shah said at an election rally in Moradabad, which goes to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 19.

“Traders are doing their business and women are feeling safe (in the region),” Shah said. The SP has fielded Ruchi Veera from Moradabad this time against the BJP’s Sarvesh Singh.

In 2019, the seat went to the SP’s ST Hasan, who was supported by the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal back then.

In an apparent reference to the Muzaffarnagar-Shamli riots of 2013, Shah said, “In 2013, riots, cow smuggling and the sway of goons were the now in western Uttar Pradesh. Now, instead of fear, riots and cow smuggling, the work of the One District One Product has started. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has worked to strengthen the law and order situation in the entire state.”

Shah targeted the Samajwadi Party, the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party for continually opposing the Ram temple, which was completed under the Modi government.

“After 500 years, on this Ram Navami, Ram Lalla will celebrate his birthday in his grand temple in Ayodhya instead of a tent,” Shah said.

“The opposition was invited for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, but they did not participate. They were afraid of their vote bank,” he said.

He further said that under the Bharatiya Janata Party government, not only the Ram temple but also the Kashi Vishwanath temple was rejuvenated. Apart from this, reconstruction of Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham was also done, he said.

Urging voters to make the BJP victorious on all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Shah said the biggest reason for Modi becoming Prime Minister in 2014 and 2019 was Uttar Pradesh, which gave the BJP 73 seats in 2014 and 65 seats in 2019.

“In 2014 and 2019, the biggest reason for PM Modi becoming the PM was Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh gave 73 seats in 2014 and 65 seats in 2019 and hence PM Modi became the PM with a full majority. We have to make him PM for the third term. Iss baar na 73 chalegi na 65 chalegi, iss baar 80 ki 80 seat Modi ki jholi me jayengi (Not 73 or 65, this time all 80 U.P. seats will fall into Modi’s kitty),” Amit Shah said.

Further speaking about his government’s achievements, Shah said, “In the last 10 years, PM Modi has brought the country’s economy from 11th position to fifth position (in the world), now you make him PM for the third time, he will make the country’s economy the third largest in the world. It’s a Modi guarantee.”

Sharpening his attack on the Congress, Shah said, “In 10 years, Modiji eliminated terrorism and Naxalism from the country. When the Congress was in power, alia-malia-jamalia (anyone) could come here every day from Pakistan and explode bombs.”

“Kisi ke maathe per joon nahi rengtee thee (nobody was bothered by this),” he said.

When Modi came to power, they committed the same mistakes in Uri and Pulwama, but they had forgotten that the Manmohan Singh government was not here anymore, Shah said.

He recalled that the armed forces carried out retaliatory strikes inside Pakistan within days of these terror attacks.

“Pakistan ke ghar mein ghusskar aatankwaadiyo ka safaayaa karne ka kaam Narendra Modi je ne kiyaa (the Modi government eliminated the terrorists by entering their homes,” he said.

Mentioning Uttar Pradesh’s development momentum, Shah said, “Airports are being built all over U.P. Expressways and six-lanes are being developed. The government is working to provide electricity to 80 lakh villagers. Modi government has done the work of providing free treatment up to ₹5 lakh to more than three crore poor people. Apart from this, 2 crore toilets were built in 10 years; 14 crore beneficiaries are getting the benefits.”

He also attacked the Congress over its handling of the Kashmir issue, saying the party “pampered” Article 370 like a child in its lap for decades till it was scrapped.

He hit out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for suggesting recently that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not be speaking about Kashmir while addressing rallies in other states.

“Tell me isn’t Kashmir ours? Khargeji of the Congress asks what do people of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have to do with Kashmir,” Shah said, adding that every child of Moradabad is ready to give his life for Kashmir.

“For 70 years, the Congress pampered Article 370 like an illegitimate child in its lap,” Shah said, referring to the special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir under the Article.

“You made Modiji the prime minister for the second time and he abolished Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Today our tricolour is flying there with pride. Under the leadership of Modiji, Kashmir has been united with India forever,” Amit Shah said.