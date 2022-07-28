Now, U.P. basic school teachers may seek intra-district transfers
The window for transfer and adjustment of government-run primary and upper primary school teachers has been opened within districts. Online applications will be taken for this within 10 days.
Principal secretary, basic education, U.P., Deepak Kumar issued an order in this regard on Wednesday. Rural cadre teachers will be sent to schools in rural areas and urban cadre will be adjusted in towns.
There will be adjustments from schools with surplus teachers to schools with single or fewer teachers. Where there are teachers as per the standard, there will be no transfer or adjustment, the order reads.
The teachers from a school that has surplus teachers will get the option of 25 schools having fewer teachers for their transfers. If there are more than one application for a school, preference will be given according to weightage. The committee constituted under the chairmanship of respective district magistrates will decide on the applications.
Teachers who have only two years of service left will be kept out of adjustment but they can apply if they want to be transferred. Respective BSAs will be responsible for any discrepancy in transfers or adjustments.
*Serious illness of teacher or child: 15 marks
*Disabled teacher or child: 10 Marks
*Spouse in government service : 10 Marks
*Single parent/female : 10 Marks
*State/national awardee: 3 to 5 marks
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
