NQAS certification for 93 hospitals in U.P.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 12, 2023 12:17 AM IST

NQAS has been developed keeping in view specific requirements for public health facilities as well as global best practices

The National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certificate has been awarded to 93 hospitals in Uttar Pradesh. Among them are 46 district hospitals, and this number is highest among all states, according to deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

Among the hospitals to get the NQAS certification was Lucknow’s Civil Hospital (HT File Photo)
“Health services in Uttar Pradesh have improved and the NQAS certificate to 93 government health facilities, including 46 district level hospitals, reveals this. It is the result of overall effort by all,” said Pathak in a press statement on Saturday.

NQAS has been developed keeping in view specific requirements for public health facilities as well as global best practices. NQAS is currently available for district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs and Urban PHCs. It aims at improvement through pre-defined standards.

“U.P. is the only state where 46 district hospitals have got this certificate at one time,” said Pathak, who is also the state’s health minister.

“The certificate is issued after assessment in eight areas of concern: clinical care, infection control, service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, quality management and outcome,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist, SC Trivedi Memorial Trust hospital.

Among hospitals that got certified were Civil Hospital in Lucknow, district combined hospital in Meerut and a health and wellness centre in Sultanpur. In all, 22 community health centres, 20 primary health centres, two urban PHCs also got the certificate.

“Improvement on several fronts including ultrasound facility for pregnant women in rural areas, free treatment to 18.73 lakh poor patients under Ayushman Bharat scheme are some of the areas of improvement,” said Pathak.

