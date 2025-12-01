: Preparing for dense fog during the winter season, the Northern Railway’s (NR) Lucknow Division has announced a major operational overhaul cancelling eight trains entirely and reducing frequency of 14 services between December 2025 and February 2026. The move is aimed at ensuring safety and maintaining punctuality during the period most affected by low visibility. NR cancels 8 trains, cuts frequency of 14 services till Feb to tackle fog-related hazards

“Some of the most affected routes include New Delhi–Malda Town, Ambala–Barauni, Varanasi–Bahraich, Howrah–Dehradun and others,” read a press note shared by NR.

Kuldeep Tiwari, senior divisional commercial manager, Northern Railway, Lucknow, said, “Northern Railway has asked commuters to recheck departure schedules through official railway platforms, especially for long-distance winter travel.”

The daily Varanasi–Bahraich pair (14213/14214) will see the maximum impact with 90 round trips cancelled through the fog window.

Other major cancellations include 14003/14004 Malda Town–New Delhi (25 trips each), 14523/14524 Barauni–Ambala (25 trips each), and 12327/12328 Howrah–Dehradun (26 trips each).

Daily services on multiple important routes will now skip fixed days every week, resulting in 12–26 cancellations per train set over the season.

Affected services include 13019/13020 Howrah–Kathgodam, 12317/12318 Kolkata–Amritsar, 11123/11124 Gwalior–Bareilly, 11109/11110 Jhansi–Lucknow Jn, 12179/12180 Lucknow Jn.–Agra Fort, and 15909/15910 Dibrugarh–Lalgarh.