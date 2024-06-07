 NR spreads awareness on level crossings, reach out to commuters - Hindustan Times
NR spreads awareness on level crossings, reach out to commuters

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 07, 2024 06:12 AM IST

The campaign organised by the safety department of NR focussed on making all the level crossings of the division accident-free

Lucknow division of the Northern Railway organised a safety campaign across the division’s multiple level crossings to observe ‘International Level Crossing Awareness Day’ here on Thursday.

NR DRM SM Sharma interacting with public on International Level Crossing Awareness Day event. (HT)
NR DRM SM Sharma interacting with public on International Level Crossing Awareness Day event. (HT)

The campaign organised by the safety department of NR focussed on making all the level crossings of the division accident-free by sending out a message among passengers, railway employees and the public to take precautions while crossing.

A programme was organised at level crossing number 2/SPL of Manak Nagar station in Lucknow in the presence of divisional railway manager SM Sharma. The team of scouts and guides of the division staged a street play based on information regarding the precautions to be taken while crossing.

The DRM himself interacted with the general public and commuters present there and distributed safety related posters and pamphlets among them.

Other activities included playing pre-recorded safety jingles at busy level crossings, making passengers aware through public address system, organising safety seminars at level crossings of the division to make commuters aware about safety norms.

Senior divisional safety officer Kuldeep Tiwari along with inspectors, supervisors and other railway personnel of the safety department were present on the occasion.

News / Cities / Lucknow / NR spreads awareness on level crossings, reach out to commuters
