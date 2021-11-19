On Kartik Purnima, devotees take holy dip in Saryu in Ayodhya

Lucknow: A large number of devotees took a holy dip in river Saryu in Ayodhya on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Friday, the first big religious congregation in the temple town in the last two years since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Devotees not only from Ayodhya but also from adjoining districts began flocking to the ghats on the banks of river Saryu since Friday morning.

A large number of devotees from far off places reached Ayodhya a day earlier and camped in the city overnight to take a holy dip in the river as the sun rose across the horizon on Friday morning.

As the day progressed, devotees walked towards the Ram Janmabhoomi complex to pay obeisance to Lord Ram.

Devotees were also eager to witness the ongoing construction work of Ram temple.

All temples and Maths in Ayodhya were also decked up for the festive occasion.

Devotees also turned up at Hanuman Garhi to pay obeisance to Lord Ram.

“Along with my family, I reached Ayodhya on Thursday evening. We camped in the city to make sure to take a dip in Saryu at the day-break,” said Raman Kashyap, 55.

The Ayodhya administration had made high security arrangements in view of the huge turnout of devotees. Cops were deployed at all prominent temples and Maths.

Sri Bharat Yatra

The 48th Sri Bharat Yatra started from Mani Ram Das Chhavni in Ayodhya on Friday for Chitrakoot.

For the last two years, the yatra was suspended due to the pandemic. It is expected to reach Chitrakoot on November 25.