On way to exam, 15-yr-old boy shot dead in Amethi
A 15-year-old boy, a student of Class 10, was shot dead by unknown assailants when he was going to give his Board exam, in Amethi district, on Tuesday morning, police officials said. Before shooting him, his attackers also assaulted him brutally.
Police said initial investigations hinted at a dispute between boys at a private coaching institute as the reason behind the crime and raids were on to arrest the assailants.
According to the police, the deceased was identified as Saurabh Singh, alias Devansh Singh, a resident of Dharauli village, under Rasoolabad police station. Saurabh and his friend, Vishal, were going to appear in his last paper of the High School Board examination when the incident took place, merely 200 meters from his school, under the Mushafirkhand police station limits.
His uncle, Vinod Singh, informed the police that at least five people surrounded him and beat him up with rods and canes before shooting him dead.
Amethi Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Singh said a country-made weapon was used to commit the crime. He said the police have collected details about some suspects on the basis of information received from some eyewitnesses and raids were on to apprehend the suspects.
2 PU senators seek increase in retirement age as per UGC rules
Two members of the Panjab University senate wrote to the registrar on Tuesday requesting that the retirement age of teacher be increased from 60 to 65 as per regulations of the University Grants Commission. They requested that the process to amend regulations related to service conditions of teachers in PU calendar volume 1 (2007) be initiated to facilitate this. Presently, the retirement age for PU teachers is 60.
Over 150 vendors fined for flouting anti-tobacco rules in Noida
The district tobacco control cell has intensified its anti-tobacco drives around educational institutes across Gautam Budh Nagar. On Tuesday, DTCC fined over 150 vendors for violating Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Cotpa), 2003, in Sector 125-126, where one private university and three private schools are located. The district consultant of DTCC, Dr Shweta Khurana added that 153 vendors were fined on Tuesday, which is the highest number of fines issued in Gautam Budh Nagar district on a single day.
Drugs case: Provide security, facilities to Majithia, court tells jail authorities
Mohali : Acting on applications by former Punjab minister and now an accused in a drugs case a Mohali court on Tuesday, Bikramjit Singh Majithia directed the jail authorities to provide security at a barrack where Majithia is lodged, besides asking the jail superintendent to improve facilities in prison. Pronouncing the order, additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla said the jail authorities should ensure proper security for the leader.
How Gautam Budh Nagar is becoming a preferred destination for filmmakers
Lower rentals, no dearth of space, brand-new infrastructure and less crowd are some of the reasons why Gautam Budh Nagar is surely emerging as one of the most preferred locations for movies, web series and ad shoots. Now, with Covid-19 curbs lifted, more and more filmmakers are scheduling their shoots in Noida and Greater Noida for a variety of reasons.
Lucknow records slight dip in temp but heat wave prevails in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow: Due to change in the wind pattern, the day temperature recorded a slight dip in the state capital. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 38.3 degrees Celsius, which was 0.2 degrees below normal. Prayagraj recorded the maximum day temperature in the state, with the mercury touching 44 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Jhansi with 43.6 degrees. The mercury in Fatehgarh touched 42 degrees Celsius and Churk recorded maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius.
