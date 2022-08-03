Once notorious for mafia, mosquitoes, Gorakhpur has taken big development strides: Yogi Adityanath
Gorakhpur, which was once notorious for the mafia and mosquitoes, has emerged as one of the most beautiful and progressive cities in Uttar Pradesh within five years, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
The chief minister was speaking at a programme in Gorakhpur where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of 422 development projects worth ₹125 crore. The programme was organised at the Baba Gambhirnath auditorium on Wednesday.
Gorakhpur took long strides on the development front in the last five years, he said. And today, the city has roads as wide as those in Delhi and Mumbai, Yogi Adityanath added.
Gorakhpur now has AIIMS, the fertilizer factory has started, the BRD Medical College has a super specialty block, the city has a zoo, Ramgarh Tal is luring tourists from across the state and the airport is located near the city, he said.
The city has good connectivity and infrastructure facilities have increased, he said.
Earlier public programmes used to be postponed during the monsoon but today we have a big Baba Gambhirnath auditorium to hold meetings and conferences, Yogi Adityanath added.
The city is connected with neighbouring areas with four-lane roads, he said, adding that visitors are mesmerised after witnessing its development.
Earlier, posting of officers and employees in Gorakhpur was considered a punishment but today Gorakhpur has got rid of the past identity and moving fast on the path of development, he said.
“Youths are moving ahead in all fields and earning laurels. Electric bus service has started, it will connect the satellite towns as well,” he said.
“We have to make Gorakhpur the most beautiful city by turning it into a centre of employment, health education and trade,” he said.
-
Rain intensity to increase in Delhi from today
Parts of Delhi saw light rain on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 34.6 degrees Celsius (C), as the monsoon trough returned to north India, with the Met department forecasting stronger spells over the next two days. On Wednesday, Safdarjung, representational of Delhi's weather, recorded 6.6mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Wednesday, Lodhi Road recorded 1.3mm, and the Sports Complex station in Akshardham logged 4.5mm.
-
Waste-to-energy plant at Ghazipur landfill shut for over 6 months: NGT panel
The only waste-to-energy plant at the Ghazipur landfill site has been shut for more than seven months, said a panel put together by the National Green Tribunal, ordering an enquiry against the concessionaire of the facility and asking civic bodies to consider temporarily diverting garbage from east Delhi and dumping it in the Okhla landfill.
-
PMC appoints EIL for third party inspection of devp works
The Pune Municipal Corporation has appointed Central government- owned Engineers India Limited for third party audit of its development works. As it is mandatory for civic body to audit its development works by a third party, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar renewed the contract with EIL for next five years till 2027. PMC would audit works up to Rs 400 crore every year from the same organisation. Civic works above Rs10 lakh need third party inspection.
-
UP reports over 700 new covid cases after a gap of 5 months
Uttar Pradesh recorded steep rise in new covid cases on Wednesday as 786 more people tested positive, which is a rise of 34% since Tuesday when there were 583 new cases. One death was reported from Jhansi. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.70%,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. State has reported a total 21,04,312 covid cases and 23,571 deaths till now. The 24-hour test positivity rate was 0.96%.
-
Delhi HC junks plea challenging withdrawal of DTC buses from school service
The Delhi high court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi government's decision to withdraw Delhi Transport Corporation bus services to 70 private schools for ferrying children. A bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad also questioned the locus of the petitioner, Baba Alexandar, who despite being a Kerala resident, had filed the petition for schools in Delhi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics