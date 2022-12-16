One arrested for looting trader in Kosi Kalan town of Mathura

Agra One of the accused involved in looting a trader from Madhya Pradesh three months ago was arrested by Mathura police on Wednesday and ₹5170 in cash was recovered from him. The arrested accused is from a village in Haryana.

The trader was looted on September 12 after being taken hostage by unidentified criminals in Kosi Kalan town of Mathura district.

On a tip-off, police arrested one of the accused Jahul from a location near the sales tax office in Kosi Kalan town.

“The accused Jahul (24) confessed to being part of the gang that took the trader from Madhya Pradesh hostage. He had received Rs. 31,000 and though he had spent some of it, Rs. 5170 in cash was recovered,” said the press statement issued by Mathura police.

Jahul revealed that he was basically from Mamolka village under Hatheen police station in Palwal district of Haryana.

A case was registered against him under section 392/342/411 of the Indian Penal Code at Kosi Kalan police station in Mathura.