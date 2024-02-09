 One critical after ambulance rams parked truck in Lucknow - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / One critical after ambulance rams parked truck in Lucknow

One critical after ambulance rams parked truck in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 09, 2024 07:43 PM IST

Ambulance carrying mortal remains slams into parked truck in Lucknow, leaving caretaker critically injured. Ambulance driver suffers minor injuries.

A man was critically injured after an ambulance ferrying the mortal remains of a person slammed a parked truck near Dayal Gate on Shaheed Path in Lucknow in the early hours of Friday.

(Sourced)
(Sourced)

Officials said the collision was so strong that the ambulance’s front section was badly damaged. While the ambulance driver suffered minor injuries, a caretaker was said to be in critical condition and hospitalised at the Lohia Hospital.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The accident took place when the truck driver was replacing a flat tyre. “The ambulance driver, Vibhor, was rescued by a joint team of police and firefighters,” said SP Sinha, fire station officer, Gomti Nagar.

The ambulance was ferrying the mortal remains from Delhi to Siddharthnagar. The truck, laden with gravel and mortar, was going from Jhansi to Gorakhpur.

Due to the accident, vehicular movement on Shaheed Path was affected for half-hour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On