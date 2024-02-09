One critical after ambulance rams parked truck in Lucknow

A man was critically injured after an ambulance ferrying the mortal remains of a person slammed a parked truck near Dayal Gate on Shaheed Path in Lucknow in the early hours of Friday. (Sourced)

Officials said the collision was so strong that the ambulance’s front section was badly damaged. While the ambulance driver suffered minor injuries, a caretaker was said to be in critical condition and hospitalised at the Lohia Hospital.

The accident took place when the truck driver was replacing a flat tyre. “The ambulance driver, Vibhor, was rescued by a joint team of police and firefighters,” said SP Sinha, fire station officer, Gomti Nagar.

The ambulance was ferrying the mortal remains from Delhi to Siddharthnagar. The truck, laden with gravel and mortar, was going from Jhansi to Gorakhpur.

Due to the accident, vehicular movement on Shaheed Path was affected for half-hour.