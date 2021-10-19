‘One day or the other’: Priyanka parries question on electoral debut

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday deflected questions about contesting the assembly elections scheduled to be held next year in Uttar Pradesh, where she has been tasked with shoring up her party's fortunes. Priyanka Gandhi is the general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress party could manage to win only seven seats in the 403-member House in the last assembly polls in 2017.

Priyanka Gandhi’s comments about her electoral debut came as she announced the Congress will give 40 per cent of its tickets to women in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections slated for early next year.

Also read | 'To keep them safe’: Priyanka says 40% seats for women in UP polls

As the 49-year-old was asked about whether she would choose Amethi or Rae Bareilly, which were once considered the party’s bastions in Uttar Pradesh, she was non-committal about contesting the upcoming state polls. “I will have to fight [the elections] one day or the other,” she replied to a question about the possibility of her contesting the polls.

Pressed further about whether it will be Amethi or Rae Bareilly, Priyanka said, “I have not taken the decision yet... I will let you know as and when the thing develop”.

The reporter again asked Priyanka Gandhi whether she could guess about the assembly seat she will pick in the 2022 UP assembly polls. “You have been trying to get a reply out of me. But there is no answer to your question for the time being. I will look into it later," she said.

Also read | In Lakhimpur Kheri, Priyanka Gandhi attends last prayers for killed farmers

On Sunday, Congress leader PL Punia said that Priyanka Gandhi would be the party’s face in the election campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next year.

“So, the people are impressed by her and currently in the entire state, no politician is more popular than Priyanka Gandhi. As far as around whom the campaign will be centred, we are fortunate that Priyanka Gandhi is available for (campaigning) all the time,” Punia said during an interview with news agency PTI.

Also watch | Will Priyanka Gandhi contest from Amethi under shadow of Rahul's 2019 loss? Watch reply

She was not forthcoming on whether a woman would be projected as the Congress’ chief ministerial face in the state after her announcement about the allocation of seats to women. “I will tell you about this later when I want,” Priyanka, who has been visiting the politically crucial state regularly and hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Paty-led government, said.

“It is the party’s promise to give 40 per cent tickets to women in the coming elections. Had I had my way, I would have given 50 per cent tickets to them,” Priyanka said earlier in a press conference in Lucknow, adding it could be taken forward in the 2024 general elections.

Also read | Priyanka Gandhi hits out at govt over rising fuel prices

"There is no hidden meaning behind it. We want women in politics to become full-fledged partners in power. We have decided that in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party will give 40 per cent of tickets to women," she said.

The announcement by the Congress leader was greeted with the bursting of firecrackers and slogan-shouting by the party’s women workers who were watching the press conference on a large screen installed in its office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON