One KGBV-One Sport: U.P. launches scheme for sports development among girls

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the implementation of the “One KGBV-One Sport” scheme in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBVs), aimed at promoting sports among girls from marginalised communities. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This initiative seeks to enhance sports training and provide opportunities for young athletes to compete at state and national levels.

MK Shanmuga Sundaram, principal secretary of UP government sent a letter to all the district magistrates on October 31 for the implementation of the project. He said, “It is basically to develop sports skills of students at KGBVs.”

The programme, designed to support the all-around development of students, will enable each KGBV to specialise in a particular sport based on the interests and abilities of students. Training will be conducted by qualified sports teachers, ensuring that girls receive tailored guidance and support, officials said.

With 746 KGBVs in the state, the scheme intends to benefit over 82,000 girls by providing access to sports facilities, equipment, and comprehensive training programmes. The initiative also emphasises the importance of health and nutrition, including awareness programmes and diet planning to support the well-being of the participants.

To ensure effective implementation, each school will establish a sports committee, led by the warden and including physical education teachers and former athletes. The committee will oversee the selection of sports based on available resources and student interest.