One killed during clash between two groups of labourers in Sitapur

LUCKNOW: One person was killed and three injured as two groups of Chhattisgarh labourers clashed at a brick-kiln in Sitapur late on Thursday night, said senior police officials here on Friday. They said one labourer killed another on suspicion of having an illicit affair with a woman of his family. The deceased’s mother Munni Bai had accused another labourer Durgesh Kumar, resident of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh of the murder and he was arrested, said police. (Pic for representation)

The police officials said the incident occurred at the Om brick kiln at Machwa Kheda village of Atariya police under Siddhauli police circle. Siddhauli circle officer (CO), Alok Prasad informed that Dileshwar Kumar Kewat (20) of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh was found dead with a sickle in his chest after a clash between the two groups of labourers. He said the brick kiln owner distributed weekly salary to the labourers on Thursday after which they consumed liquor and clashed in an inebriated state.

He said the deceased’s mother Munni Bai had accused another labourer Durgesh Kumar, resident of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh of the murder. He said Kumar had been arrested and was being interrogated about the motive behind the crime. The investigators suspected that Durgesh attacked Dileshwar with the sickle over a suspected love affair with a woman of his family when the two groups clashed. He said the body had been sent for postmortem examination and further investigation was on.