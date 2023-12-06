One student, two forms: U.P. Board detects 4,000 such instances, suspects ‘mafia’ work

One Ambish Kumar, the son of Ghure Lal and Aarti Devi, has allegedly filled forms for the UP Board Intermediate Exam in 2024 from two institutions—Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Smarak Inter College and Government Higher Secondary School of Rampur Chakia, both in Maharajganj. A total of around 55,08,206 students are registered to appear for the high school and intermediate exams.

Similarly, the name of Samshad Ali (the son of Asif Ali and Sairut Nisha), also a student of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Smarak College, appears twice in forms for the class 12 exam. The second form with his name has been filled in from Sitaram Inter College at Sinduria Bazar in Maharajganj.

These are just a couple of instances out of over 4,000 cases the authorities have found of candidates of UP Board High School and Intermediate Examinations filling up registration forms from more than one institution with the hope of taking the exam from a centre where it is ‘easy’ to cheat.

Suspecting the possible involvement of a ‘copying’ mafia, the UP Board has initiated a probe ahead of the exams likely to take place in February or March, said board officials aware of the development.

Additional secretaries of the five regional offices of UP Board—at Prayagraj, Meerut, Varanasi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur—have now begun issuing notices to the principals of all such schools where cases of ‘double registrations’ by students were detected, they added.

Officials maintain that the UP Board would initiate strict action against the schools concerned if ‘satisfactory’ answers were not received in response to the notices served on them. They, however, did maintain that in some cases, students could have taken admission at other schools without informing their previous schools.

Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said preparations for the smooth conduct of the exams were underway in full swing. “All steps are being taken to ensure that the exams are conducted in a smooth and copy-free manner across the state,” he said.

