One-fourth buses in UP unfit, scrap them if owners fail to make amends: CS

Lucknow: Almost one in every four buses registered in Uttar Pradesh does not have a valid road worthiness certificate, according to a government order issued by chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, who has directed commissioners, district magistrates and other officials to ensure these vehicles are scrapped if their owners do not remedy the situation. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently directed officials to take effective action against unauthorised passenger buses. (Representational image)

The fresh directions come in the wake of the bus-tanker collision in which at least 18 people were killed in Unnao on July 10.

The double-decker bus involved in the accident did not have valid registration, fitness, insurance and tax documents.

In view of recent road accidents in the state involving buses operating without valid documents, chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently directed officials to take effective action against unauthorised passenger buses.

The government order says that according to the information from the online database, as on July 22, 2024, of the total 62,841 registered passenger buses in the state , 13,661 vehicles do not have valid registration, fitness, and insurance papers.

“It is also worth mentioning that road safety campaigns have been conducted in the state from time to time, along with drives against unauthorised passenger buses. However, from the result point of view, as such campaigns have not been as effective as expected, the operation of unauthorised passenger buses continues unabated. As a result, the expected reduction in road accidents is also not visible,” the government order issued on Tuesday added.

The order asked transport department and other officials at the district level to obtain details of passenger buses playing in their district without proper papers from the database, and conduct a special campaign against each , by communicating/meeting with the owners of passenger buses and various organisations and their officials associated with the transport sector. It has set August 15 as the deadline for this.

Vehicle owners that do not meet this deadline will see their buses scrapped.

“Otherwise, ensure scrapping action through RVSF (Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility) as per rules against unauthorised passenger buses operating without valid documents, so that the number of passenger buses shown on the vehicle portal operating without valid documents can be reduced to zero,” the chief secretary said in the order.