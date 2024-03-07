 On-the-spot allotment of houses for Akbar Nagar residents - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / On-the-spot allotment of houses for Akbar Nagar residents

On-the-spot allotment of houses for Akbar Nagar residents

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2024 10:59 PM IST

Following the high court’s directive, the development authority also reduced the registration fees for the PM Awas scheme from ₹5000 to ₹1000 for Akbar Nagar residents.

HT Correspondent

LDA bulldozers razing illegal construction in Akbar Nagar of Lucknow (HT file)
LDA bulldozers razing illegal construction in Akbar Nagar of Lucknow (HT file)

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will now allot houses to Akbar Nagar residents under the PM Awas Yojana soon after the application form is filled. The LDA has issued a new form for allotment and commenced the distribution of these forms at special camps in three locations within the locality.



“The LDA will allocate PM Awas houses on Hardoi Road to Akbar Nagar residents, with each house costing 4,79,550 after a subsidy of approximately Rs. 2.5 lakhs,” said Gyanendra Varma, additional secretary of LDA.

Varma said that all applicants would be allocated houses at the time of submitting the application form. “Each residential block comprises ground plus three floors. Therefore, to maintain transparency, house allotment on floors will be conducted through a lottery system,” he explained.

Following the high court’s directive, the development authority also reduced the registration fees for the PM Awas scheme from 5000 to 1000 for Akbar Nagar residents.

The high court, in its order on March 6, set a deadline of March 31 for residents of Akbar Nagar to relocate their belongings to other locations. Subsequently, the development authority will have the authority to demolish illegal houses in the slum. In response to the order, residents of Akbar Nagar were seen relocating their belongings on Thursday.

It should be noted that many residents had filed a writ in the high court against the LDA’s demolition orders for illegal houses in Akbar Nagar, seeking a stay on the development authority’s actions.

