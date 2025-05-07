Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam victim Shubham Dwivedi’s wife thanks PM Narendra Modi

Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi’s wife Ashanya on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the strikes on Pakistan by the armed forces adding that the prime minister showed the families were not alone in their grief. Family members immerse ashes of Shubham Dwivedi, victim of Pahalgam terror attack, on May 3. (ANI photo)

“My message is not for any country — it is for the terrorists who hide in Pakistan. You tried to destroy 26 families by taking away our sindoor. You thought we would live shattered lives. But you were wrong. We are daughters of India. Our Prime Minister is our guardian, and through Operation Sindoor, he has shown us that we are not alone”, Ashanya said.

The reaction came on the day when security forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Ashanya’s words resonated with many across the neighbourhood.

Standing beside mourners at their residence in Kanpur’s Maharajpur area, Shubham’s uncle, Manoj Dwivedi, said, “This strike is not just for our family — it is for all the families broken by terrorism. This is justice for Shubham, and for the sindoor wiped off our daughter-in-law’s forehead. The nation has spoken.”

Throughout the day, political leaders and supporters made their way to the family’s home. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker and local MLA Satish Mahana met the family.

“Justice has been served,” he said. “The nation shares your pain”, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai also visited the family, stating, “India has avenged its own. The entire country stands with you and with our armed forces.”

MP Ramesh Awarhi, too, offered his condolences, spending time with the family in silence and reflection.

Shubham, remembered by friends as a bright and enterprising young man, had gone to Pahalgam with his wife and family after his marriage to Aishanya in February this year.