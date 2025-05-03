Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pahalgam victim Shubham Dwivedi’s ashes immersed at Sangam

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 03, 2025 10:04 PM IST

Grieving family members demanded wiping away of terrorism from the country besides the harshest possible punishment for the terrorists involved in the killing of innocent tourists

The ashes of Shubham Dwivedi of Kanpur, who lost his life in Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, were immersed at Sangam on Saturday. His wife, Ashanya Dwivedi, reached Prayagraj with the urn containing the ashes along with family members and immersed it at Sangam amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras.

Wife of Shubham Dwivedi, Ashanya, carrying a photograph while his brother, Saurabh carries the urn with ashes during immersion of ashes of her husband along with family members at Sangam on Saturday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/ht)
Wife of Shubham Dwivedi, Ashanya, carrying a photograph while his brother, Saurabh carries the urn with ashes during immersion of ashes of her husband along with family members at Sangam on Saturday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/ht)

After the immersion the grieving family members demanded wiping away of terrorism from the country besides the harshest possible punishment for the terrorists involved in the killing of innocent tourists. The widow of Shubham Dwivedi also said that the government should grant her husband the status of a martyr.

Talking to media persons, family members of Dwivedi said that even after several days of the incident, no action has been taken by the government so far. They said that till terrorism was completely put to end in the country, justice would not be done with them.

A large number of local Congress leaders were present during the immersion.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Pahalgam victim Shubham Dwivedi’s ashes immersed at Sangam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On