Will seek Shubham’s recognition as a martyr: Rahul

: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday afternoon met the family members of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. Gandhi visited the bereaved family at their residence in Maharajpur in Kanpur and was visibly moved during the interaction. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Shubham Dwivedi, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Kanpur on Wednesday. (ANI)

Emotions ran high when Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham, recalled the trauma.

“Who else could understand our pain better than you, Rahulji? Your grandmother and father were both victims of terrorism,” he said.

“His eyes welled up at this. He placed his hand on my shoulder in a gesture of empathy. I told him that had his grandmother been alive, Pakistan would have faced the same consequences it did in 1971,” Sanjay added.

Condemning terrorism, he said, “Terrorism has claimed some of our nation’s most valuable leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Pakistan must be dealt with firmly.” Rahul Gandhi reportedly nodded in agreement.

During his 28-minute visit, the Congress leader met each family member individually. He also consoled Shubham’s wife Ashanya, who witnessed her husband being shot in Pahalgam.

“I will carry this pain for the rest of my life. I do not want a job or compensation—only the status of martyr for my Shubham,” Ashanya said tearfully, as Rahul Gandhi was seen comforting her.

He assured the family that he would advocate Shubham’s recognition as a martyr.

“I will write to the Prime Minister and raise the matter in Parliament,” he told them.

Members of Gandhi’s entourage said the Congress leader had already written to the Prime Minister seeking a joint session of Parliament on the Pahalgam terror attack.

“It is now up to the ruling party to convene such a session,” he reportedly told the family.

Sanjay questioned why, despite nationwide unity behind the government, effective action was not being taken against Pakistan yet.

He also demanded martyr status for his son, who he said had given his life for “the country and dharm.”

During the visit, Gandhi also connected the family via video call with his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In a brief three-minute conversation, she offered her condolences and expressed solidarity with the family.

“She said she stood with us and would leave no stone unturned in extending support,” said Shubham’s uncle.

Rahul Gandhi had given clear instructions to the local leadership that no hoardings or banners should be put up, nor should there be any sloganeering, said Sandip Shukla, district Congress president.