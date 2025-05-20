Operation Sindoor symbol of India’s self-respect: Adityanath

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday described Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India’s self-respect, honour of ‘sindoor’ of the women of India and a guarantee of the safety of the future generations. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath attend the silver jubilee celebration of a hospital, in Lucknow, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Adityanath emphasized India’s deep-rooted cultural strength in contrast to its adversaries. “When a seed grows into a tree, it becomes culture. But when a seed rots, it turns into deformity. India is a symbol of culture and hope for the world, while a nation like Pakistan represents deformity — one that will either be destroyed by India or collapse under the weight of its own actions,” the CM said addressing the silver jubilee celebration of a private hospital here.

The chief minister described Pakistan as a “distortion” whose destiny is to perish (”samaapt ho jaana”).

“You must have seen how Pakistan and its supporting nations were planning various moves, but Modi ji fulfilled his promise to the nation. Rajnath Singh, as defence minister, demonstrated India’s military prowess through the bravery of our soldiers,” he said.

The CM also turned his focus to the healthcare sector, highlighting the critical role institutions like Dr KNS Memorial Hospital play in addressing future health challenges. “This hospital is an example of how private institutions can help in building a healthy society,” he added.

The programme also saw Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi address the audience. He was greeted with applause from the students of the hospital. Emphasising India’s bold stance in the global fight against terrorism, Trivedi said: “We have become the first nation to dismantle a terror network inside a nuclear-capable state. We’ve broken many myths about Pakistan’s invincibility. The defence minister rightly said that Pakistan’s nuclear assets must be brought under international scrutiny or dismantled altogether,” he added.

He also clarified that what is being seen now is merely a pause in Operation Sindoor, not a complete ceasefire. “Sargodha, a key strategic point in Pakistan, is just 177 km away from India. We have shown both valour and restraint,” Trivedi said.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh, former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal and MLAs OP Srivastava and Neeraj Bora were also present at the event, making it a significant political gathering to mark both national pride and progress in the healthcare sector.