Others too need alliance in UP, not just Cong: Raj Babbar

Not just the Congress but others too need an alliance in Uttar Pradesh to win the election, said former Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar on Saturday. Former Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar (HT File Photo)

“The alliance isn’t just Congress’s responsibility but others too have to be in it equally,” said Babbar.

Raj Babbar came to preside over the oath-taking ceremony of newly appointed district and city unit office-bearers of the Lucknow Congress. Babbar was UP Congress president in July 2016 and was replaced by Aj Kumar Lallu in October 2019 after he resigned.

“They should be in it (alliance) if they want to defeat the opponent you are contesting elections against, and you want to be the power to defeat them,” he said without taking the name of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The alliance will be made on ground according to the situation (in the future) and not on the basis of the past,” he said.

“At present we are focused upon organisational strengthening (sangathan srijan) and the process is being done in the most transparent manner,” he said, adding, “There are no faces that you can say belong to a particular group. The entire process is under a coordination committee and the aim is to unite with like-minded people who are loyal with the party and connect with old associates also in a strong manner. Sangathan Srijan will enhance credibility among workers and encourage accountability.”

Commenting upon the political implications of the caste census Babbar said that it is going to change the scenario. “Naturally. You may do anything or not but people, once they know their status via census, will raise demands. Here, the lines by Lohia are most relevant: Jiski Jitni Hissedari Uski Utni Bhagidari (share on the basis of population).

“The caste census is certainly going to change the upcoming political scenario in the state as we will get a clear picture of the Hissedari, the demand for Bhagidari will also become clear. It will impact the elections,” said Babbar.

Asked about the state government’s move demanding shopkeepers on the Kanwar route to display name and identity, Babbar said, “Why is this being demanded during the Kanwar Yatra. If necessary, it should be for all times. Kanwar Yatra has been taking place for years and all respect it.”

Responding to the recent language row in Maharashtra, Babbar said, “It is the government’s job to handle such issues with maturity, not provoke the people.”