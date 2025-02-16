Our unity is foundation of nation’s integrity: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Mahakumbh is not just a religious event but a festival that conveys the message of unity. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at an event in Prayagraj on February 16. (HT photo)

“Our unity is the foundation of the country’s integrity. Only when India remains united and secure will our religious sites, festivals, monasteries, temples, daughters, and sisters be safe,” he said while attending a discourse by Kathavachak Pandit Pradeep Mishra in Prayagraj.

Speaking about the glory of Sanatan Dharma, the CM urged people to embrace their religious heritage confidently. Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he said, “Say with pride that we are Hindus.”

He further explained that being a Hindu is not just about the welfare of humankind but also about ensuring the safety of all living and non-living beings. Mahakumbh, he said, reinforces this very message.

Highlighting the unprecedented turnout at the ongoing Mahakumbh, he said: “Those who criticise the Sanatan Dharma should witness this grand spectacle. It will make them rethink.”

Yogi said certain groups were conspiring against India, its cultural heritage, and Sanatan Dharma, adding the Sanatan Dharma will never succumb to such plots.

“History proves that anyone who has ever tried to conspire against Sanatan Dharma has faced defeat. Those who attempt to undermine it will always be unsuccessful,” he said.