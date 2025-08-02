Over 1,500 houses in Prayagraj submerged as Ganga, Yamuna cross danger mark

Floodwaters inundated over 15,000 houses across 40 low-lying areas of Prayagraj city and 21 villages across eight tehsils on Saturday as both Ganga and Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 84.73 metres. A low-lying area in Prayagraj inundated with floodwaters on Saturday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

By 4pm, the Yamuna’s level in Naini had reached 85.06 metres, while the Ganga rose to 84.96 metres in Phaphamau and 84.32 metres in Chatnag. In response, authorities evacuated 3,955 residents from 989 families, shifting them to 11 flood relief camps set up in the city.

Besides, NDRF and SDRF teams evacuated residents stuck in their houses by pressing 128 boats and one motorboat into service.

According to officials, 61 out of 80 wards within municipal corporation limits were affected, including areas like Rajapur, Beli Kachhar, Baghada, Mehendauri, Shivkuti, Chandpur Salori, Kydganj, Dariyabad, Kareli, and Bamrauli. In rural areas, villages in Phulpur (5), Karchana (3), Soraon (7), Meja (3), Bara (2) and Handia (1) were reported to be submerged. Additionally, 27 other villages were cut off due to floodwaters.

ADM (finance and revenue) Vinita Singh, who is also the nodal officer for flood relief operations, said 97 flood relief camps had been activated across the eight flood-sensitive tehsils: Sadar (26), Soraon (7), Phulpur (13), Karchana (19), Meja (14), Bara (9), Handia (6), and Koraon (3).

At the relief camps, doctors are providing round-the-clock treatment facilities. On Saturday, a total of 242 people were treated for different ailments while 290 people were given ORS.

According to executive engineer of irrigation department RK Singh, in view of heavy rainfall in different parts of state, water level of both the rivers is expected to rise further over the next three to four days.