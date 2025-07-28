Over 10k SIMs blocked as job, investment frauds rise in Prayagraj

Online investment traps, fake part-time job offers, and Telegram-based fraud networks have emerged as major platforms for cyber crimes in Prayagraj, prompting a year-long crackdown by the district’s Cyber Cell. Between July 2024 and June 2025, authorities blocked 10,400 SIM cards, 612 mobile phone IMEI numbers, and 59 mule bank accounts allegedly linked to these digital scams, officials said on Monday. 10,400 SIM blocked, 612 IEMI blocked in past one year (Sourced)

Many of the SIM cards were issued using fake identities and were reportedly used by interstate and international gangs to lure victims with promises of high profits and quick earnings. The fraudsters often guided users to join Telegram channels under the pretext of giving free tips on stock markets, remote jobs, or financial investment advice, police said.

According to deputy commissioner of police (Trans Ganga) and nodal officer for cyber operations, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, these networks were found to be operating from countries including Nepal, Pakistan, China, Dubai, and Myanmar. Funds from victims were often diverted through multiple accounts within minutes, making the fraud difficult to trace.

To counter the growing cyber threat, the district has set up five-member Cyber Units at each of the 43 police stations. These units include a sub-inspector, a head constable, a constable, a lady constable, and a computer operator.

Gunawat said the most reported tactics used by fraudsters include share market scams, job frauds in other states, and mobile app-based schemes. Victims are typically enticed with offers of easy income, and later manipulated into transferring money under various pretexts.

Cyber officials have also issued an advisory urging users to avoid clicking on unknown APK links or messages on WhatsApp and Telegram, and to immediately block SIM cards, bank accounts, and payment cards if their mobile phones are lost. Citizens have also been warned against responding to video calls from unknown numbers and sharing OTPs with anyone.

Cyber cell in-charge Ghanshyam Yadav said nearly a dozen complaints related to digital arrest threats and Bitcoin-based frauds have been registered. He added that cyber gangs were using API apps to gain unauthorised access to OTPs sent to Indian SIMs, posing new challenges for investigators.