Over 1200 women rescued, rehabilitated by One Stop Centre in 2024

The One Stop Centre (OSC) Lucknow reported that a total of 1236 women have been rescued and rehabilitated this year, with 290 of them either undergoing training or already placed in salaried jobs through the OSC in 2024. The centre provides assistance to women experiencing gender-based violence at home or in the workplace, as well as those facing obstruction of their rights. In 2024, the highest number of cases reported at OSC were related to domestic abuse, although fewer cases were recorded this year, with 351 from January to November, compared to 434 in the previous year.

The One Stop Centres, run under the aegis of the Department of Women and Child Development in every state, not only provide legal and financial aid and shelter for victimised women, but also offers professional training programmes to become self-sufficient in the future.

In 2024, the highest number of cases reported at OSC were related to domestic abuse, although fewer cases were recorded this year, with 351 from January to November, compared to 434 in the previous year. The second highest number of cases involved kidnapping and abduction, with the OSC rescuing and rehabilitating 285 victims. Rescues were also carried out in cases involving dowry, child marriage, child labour, harassment, cyber harassment, human trafficking, mental abuse, acid attacks, POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, and workplace harassment, among others.

May 2024 recorded the highest number of cases overall, with July 2023 recording the peak of any cases month, as 63 cases of domestic abuse were reported. In addition to legal support, the OSC has provided various services, including medical assistance, filing FIRs, home visits for counselling, referrals to other social service organisations, visits and follow-ups to police stations, and other support to guide victimized women through the process.

Director of One Stop Centre, Lucknow, Archana Singh informed, “This year, training courses in jute handiwork, retail marketing and tailoring, were completed, benefitting a total of 30, 20 and 60 women respectively,” informed .

She added, “Other courses underway are additional tailoring course, a beauty and wellness, tie-and-dye, and hotel management and food processing course. Of these, 90 women have become self employed with their own small businesses, while 12 have been placed in salaried jobs at private organisations.”

She further mentioned that since the OSC’s inception in 2016, 1,142 women have received various types of training, with 695 of them now holding paying jobs.