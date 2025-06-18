Over 3 lakh candidates clear UP BEd Joint Entrance 2025

letters@htlive.com The results were declared at Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University by UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay and minister of state for higher education Rajni Tiwari. (For representation only)

A total of 3,04,980 candidates have qualified the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. Of the 3,44,546 registered candidates, 3,05,332 appeared for the exam held on June 1.

There are 605 seats in 7 government colleges, 7,545 seats in 107 aided colleges, and 2.30 lakh seats in 2,221 private BEd colleges across UP. This year, Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, conducted the entrance examination. The counselling dates and fees are yet to be announced.

The results were declared at Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University by UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay and minister of state for higher education Rajni Tiwari. The ministers also interacted virtually with the top 10 rank holders and congratulated them for their outstanding performance.

Top three candidates from Varanasi division

Suraj Kumar Patel, from Mirzapur district, topped the exam with 362.662 marks out of 400. A science stream student, he expressed his joy at receiving a congratulatory virtual call from the minister. “It was a huge morale booster to get a call from the minister, which we never expected. As I’ve topped the exam, I’ve only cleared the first hurdle. I now have to prepare for future challenges,” he said.

Shiba Parveen, from Bhadohi, secured the second rank. The 20-year-old science stream student shared her long-standing passion for teaching. “I sincerely love teaching and wish to inspire children to learn all they can,” she said, adding that she had enrolled in a private school to help her prepare for the exam.

Shivangi Yadav, a 21-year-old arts stream student from Jaunpur, secured the third rank. Expressing her happiness, she said, “I plan on pursuing higher studies like the MEd and more. I dream of becoming an Assistant Professor.”

Coming in fourth was Pradumn Singh Yadav, a 25-year-old science stream student from Ghosi. Deeply inspired by his father, who is also a teacher, he said, “I’ve always been interested in teaching—ever since I was a child. Both my family and I are really pleased with the result.”

Ministers emphasise role of teachers as ‘Gurus’

During the virtual interaction, minister Yogendra Upadhyay urged students to aim to become “Gurus, not just teachers.” He emphasised the importance of guiding society with wisdom and compassion, saying, “A guru doesn’t just impart knowledge but also provides direction, values, and life guidance. This is the true purpose of education.”

He highlighted how the Yogi government has ushered in a new era of transparency, quality, and innovation across departments. “Ever since the Yogi government took office, a new era of change has begun in the state,” he said.

The higher education minister also underlined efforts made to ensure transparency in the examination process. He noted the use of biometric attendance, AI-based monitoring, and live surveillance as steps taken to eliminate malpractice and ensure fair conduct.

Minister of State Rajni Tiwari echoed these sentiments, stating, “The UP government is committed to ensuring transparency, technological innovation, and quality in education. The successful conduct of this exam by Bundelkhand University is a new benchmark for the state’s education system.”

