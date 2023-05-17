Madrasa Board exams: Around 40% students drop out on first day in U.P.

In all, 41,889 students (40%) dropped out of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board exams which began on Wednesday, the first day of the examinations. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Only 68,755 students turned up to take the exam in the first meeting, as 32,427 students out of 1,01,182 students who enrolled for the exam, dropped out.

In the second meeting, another 9,462 students dropped out of the exam, said Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board.

Only 59,293 students are taking the exams at 539 examination centres spread in 73 districts of state.

Dr Javed said, “This time Madrasa exams are conducted in a strict atmosphere where more than 8,000 teachers are ensuring copying-free examinations. In all the rooms of the examination centres, monitoring is ensured through CCTV cameras. We are monitoring the activities of every centre through a centralised control room set up in Lucknow.”

This year, the board has provided the best facilities for students to sit on a table and chair. No student is sitting on the ground to write the copy as it was a trend in the past, said Dr Javed.

He said, “Today, students may say that we are showing strictness by not allowing them to copy by monitoring them through CCTV cameras but in the long run it would be beneficial for these students as they would have knowledge at par with other students, and they would be able to beat the competition and get top jobs.”

The effort of the board is to improve the infrastructure for students so that they can compete with the students of top schools, said Javed.