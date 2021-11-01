Over 43 lakh poor people got houses in UP in last 4.5 years: CM Yogi

Chief minister distributed keys to a number of beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and other housing schemes at a function in Moradabad on Monday.

On the occasion, he also congratulated officials on constructing dwellings for the poor under affordable housing schemes and PM Awas Yojana. The CM said houses had been provided to over 43 lakh poor and homeless people in the state in past four-and-a-half years. “Today (Monday), over 1700 poor people got benefits of the scheme in Moradabad alone. This was a Diwali gift for them,” he added.

Targeting previous governments in the state, Yogi said, “Previous governments were insensitive towards welfare of people and they seldom associated themselves with pains of people. Their family was the state for them,” said CM.

He further said people were deprived of roads, drinking water, medical services and other basic amenities during the previous regimes. Yogi reiterated that the BJP ensured that all 24 people of the state got benefits of government schemes meant for them.

Yogi also targeted opposition leaders and workers and accused them of remaining in isolation during Covid 19 crisis. “They were in home isolation during Covid instead of sharing grief of people. I hope people would send them in isolation in the forthcoming (assembly) election in the state,” he said.

On the occasion, the chief minister also took the salute of the passing out parade of 72 deputy SPs who were inducted into state police force after completing their one-year training in cybercrimes, jungle training, arms training, riot control etc at Dr BR Ambedkar Police Academy in Moradabad. He congratulated the officers and administered them the oath of office and secrecy.

ADG, Police Academy, Jai Narayan Singh and DIG Shalabh Mathur besides other officials were also present there. Uttar Pradesh ministers Mahendra Singh, Bhupendra Singh, Baldev Aulakh, Ashok Kataria and many party MLAs shared the dais with the chief minister.