More than 5,000 electricity consumers in Lucknow are grappling with faulty or inflated bills, with the Amausi zone of the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) emerging as the worst affected (3,305 complaints). Consumers claim repeated visits to electricity offices for corrections have brought little relief. Over 5K LESA consumers grapple with faulty bills

On February 24, in a major disciplinary crackdown on alleged arbitrariness and harassment of consumers, seven engineers were suspended and 24 employees were transferred from Lucknow’s Amausi zone. The action was taken by the Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (MVVNL) MD following complaints of irregularities in power connections and billing corrections under the recently implemented vertical system. Despite that action, the condition in the Amausi zone is not improving.

According to official figures, 3,305 consumers in the Amausi zone are in the RDF (Reading Defective) category, meaning their bills were generated without proper meter readings.

This has led to a large number of consumers receiving estimated or potentially incorrect bills, triggering widespread complaints. All these issues were raised in the recent review meeting of LESA by the UPPCL chairman on Friday.

Across LESA’s service areas, nearly 5,500 consumers have reported problems with their electricity bills due to technical glitches. However, Amausi alone accounts for more than half of these cases, making it the most severely affected zone.

Consumers from the area say they have been approaching the toll-free helpline 1912 as well as zonal offices to get their bills corrected. Despite multiple complaints, many claim that their problems remain unresolved and they are only being given assurances.

Other zones with significant complaints include Jankipuram (1,078 cases) and Gomti Nagar (1,014 cases), while around 200 consumers in Lucknow Central have also reported billing issues.

Kumar Yogesh, a resident of Vrindavan in the Amausi zone (account no. 1997990471), has a 5-kilowatt electricity connection. Four months after installing a smart meter, he received his first bill — which he says was incorrect.

Despite complaining to both the billing and meter executive engineers, the issue has not been resolved. He also claims that his bill has stopped appearing on the smart consumer app, making it difficult for him to track charges.

Riya Kejriwal, managing director of Madhyanchal Vidyut Nigam, said that all electricity bills must be prepared based on actual meter readings.

“If any consumer has received an incorrect bill, it will be corrected. We have taken action in the past and will not hesitate taking action against staff found negligent,” she said.