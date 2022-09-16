Overnight rain has exposed BJP’s smart cities: Opposition

Opposition parties attacked the BJP government in the state pointing out how overnight heavy rainfall in the state exposed its tall “development” and “smart city” claims.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said that the way the overnight rains threw normal life out of gear has completely exposed the tall claims of the BJP government and the functioning of the municipalities.

“Several people died in Lucknow and elsewhere in the state. Crores were spent in the name of making smart cities, but the condition of the cities has worsened. All the BJP development schemes have been washed away in the rain,” Akhilesh said, in a statement, taking a dig at the government.

He also attacked the state government for not being prepared despite the heavy rain warnings by the MET department. “Water-logging and inundation have distressed people. Rain water has entered peoples’ houses in many places. All this happened because of improper water outlets and choked nullahs”.

The UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said: “What an irony all the smart cities projects are. All preparations and development in this government happen only on paper and in newspapers. All over there is water-logging. Nine persons died in Lucknow. It is the BJP government that is responsible for all this”

Another Congress spokesperson Sanjay Singh said: “All that the Yogi government did in the name of smart cities is to put up Chinese decorative lights on the electric poles”.