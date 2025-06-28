Ownership of 95 house owners of Kanshiram Awas Yojana cancelled in Prayagraj

Authorities have cancelled the ownership of 95 houses under the Kanshiram Awas Yojana in Devghat, Jhalwa, after an inspection found that the beneficiaries were renting out the units instead of residing in them, as mandated under the housing scheme, officials confirmed on Saturday. Probe finds houses rented out despite rules meant for homeless beneficiaries. (Sourced)

The action followed a ground inspection by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) (Sadar) Abhishek Singh on the direction of district magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar. The inspection revealed that in 95 out of 512 houses across 34 blocks, the original allottees were not residing and had instead rented out their homes.

The matter surfaced after a poor woman approached the DM during a public hearing, stating she was landless and in desperate need of a house. Responding to her plea, the DM ordered a verification of the Kanshiram Awas Yojana beneficiaries.

According to officials, such misuse directly violates the terms of the Kanshiram Awas Yojana, which aims to provide shelter to economically weaker sections who do not own property.

On Friday evening, Tehsildar (Sadar) Anil Pathak directed local staff to paste notices of ownership cancellation on the gates of the affected units in Devghat Jhalwa.