‘Paag’ , ‘paan’, and ‘makhana’ of Mithila for Shri Ram

Ayodhya : Paag (headgear), paan (betel leaves) and makhana (foxnut, a type of dry fruit) will reach the Ram temple from Shri Ram’s -in-law’s place Mithila in Bihar. These gifts for Shri Ram will be arranged by Patna’s famous Mahavir Mandir. A grand feast will also be run by Mahavir Mandir in Ayodhya for devotees from January 15 for one month. Paag (headgear), paan (betel leaves) and makhana (foxnut, a type of dry fruit) will reach the Ram temple from Shri Ram’s -in-law’s place Mithila in Bihar. (For representation)

Former IPS Kishore Kunal, secretary of Mahavir Mandir, said in view of the number of devotees reaching Ayodhya from all over the country for the inauguration ceremony, Ram Rasoi would be run from 9 am to 9 pm from January 15 to February 15.

There will be some more special gifts for Shri Ram from Mithila on the occasion of consecration ceremony.

During the hearing of Babri Masjid / Ram Janmabhoomi dispute in the Supreme Court , the Mahavir Temple had played important role in providing important evidence in favour of Ram temple , said Kishore.

Mahavir Temple had announced a contribution of ₹10 crore for the construction of Ram Temple. An amount of ₹8 crore had been given for the construction , he said.

The remaining amount will be given on January 15 before the inauguration. According to Kunal, this is the largest amount given by any organization or individual for the construction of Ram temple.

Packets of food will also be available for the devotees. Kishore Kunal said that as per the capacity, all the devotees who could sit and eat would definitely get food . Apart from this, those who not able to sit due to large crowd would be given food packets .