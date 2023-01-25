Padma Vibhushan for Mulayam Singh Yadav gets all-round political support in Uttar Pradesh

Political leaders cutting across party lines on Wednesday welcomed the conferring of Padma Vibhushan posthumously on former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said the award was in recognition of the work Mulayam Singh Yadav had done for the common people, downtrodden masses and farmers.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Vijay Bhadur Pathak said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav is a legacy of national politics. The award is a recognition of his values and contribution to the politics. He reached the pinnacle of politics and was among the tallest leader of his time.”

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Bhimrao Ambedkar said the party extended the best wishes to the Samajwadi Party leaders and party supporters over the conferring of Padma Vibhusan to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The central government should recognise the contribution of the leaders who have worked for the welfare of the masses and development of the state, he said. The BSP has urged the central government to confer Bharat Ratna on BSP founder Kanshi Ram for his sacrifice and work for the deprived community, he added.

Congress leader Surendra Rajput said Mulayam Singh Yadav held a big position in national politics. Welcoming the award, he said Yadav should be conferred the highest award in the country.

A political observer and secretary of Motilal Nehru Trust Rajesh Singh said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav was a mass leader with appeal among the common people irrespective of caste or religion. The award is a recognition of his work for the uplift of the common people.”

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10 at the age of 82.