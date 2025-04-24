Menu Explore
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Nepali tourist’s body handed over in U.P’s Sonauli

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Apr 24, 2025 06:29 PM IST

Sudeep, a resident of Ward No 14 in Butwal, Rupandehi district of Nepal, was pursuing engineering studies and had travelled to Pahalgam with his mother Rima Kala, sister Sushma, and brother-in-law Yuvraj Kapla.

The body of 27-year-old Nepali tourist Sudeep Nayopan, who was killed in a recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, was handed over to his family at the Indo-Nepal border in Sonauli town on Thursday. The solemn moment took place in the presence of grieving relatives and officials from both countries.

File photo of deceased Sudeep Nayopan with mother and sister. (Sourced)
File photo of deceased Sudeep Nayopan with mother and sister. (Sourced)

Sudeep, a resident of Ward No 14 in Butwal, Rupandehi district of Nepal, was pursuing engineering studies and had travelled to Pahalgam with his mother Rima Kala, sister Sushma, and brother-in-law Yuvraj Kapla. The family trip took a tragic turn on Tuesday when terrorists opened fire on their group. While the others survived, Sudeep succumbed to his injuries in the attack.

His body was flown from Delhi to Gorakhpur Airport early Thursday in a special flight. The coffin was then transported by an ambulance to Sonauli border under Maharajganj district. Indian officials, including sub-judicial magistrate Naveen Kumar and circle officer of Nautanwa Jai Prakash, formally handed over the body to Nepali representatives and Sudeep’s family.

Rupandehi’s superintendent of police, Ranjeet Singh, confirmed that the last rites would be conducted at Triveni Ghat in Nepal. He expressed condolences on behalf of the district administration.

In response to the attack, security has been intensified along the 85-kilometre open border stretch between India and Nepal. Patrolling by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has been increased, and entry-exit points at Sonauli are under strict surveillance.

Superintendent of police Maharajganj Somendra Meena said all police stations in border areas have been placed on high alert. Surveillance has been stepped up on connecting routes to pre-empt any further security threats.

Meanwhile, another victim of the Pahalgam attack, 32-year-old Renu Pandey from Rupandehi, is currently receiving treatment at a military hospital in Anantnag. Her condition is being closely monitored by medical teams.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Pahalgam Terror Attack: Nepali tourist’s body handed over in U.P’s Sonauli
