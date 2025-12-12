Pahuj river pollution: NGT directs action, seeks report from UP chief secy in 6 weeks

Taking serious note of pollution in the Pahuj river in Jhansi due to sewage waste flowing directly from four untapped drains, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to file an action taken report within six weeks. Water hyacinth, solid waste disposal, and illegal construction continue to obstruct the river, the tribunal said. (For representation)

NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and A Senthil, an expert member of the tribunal, passed the order on November 28 on an application filed by Bhanu Sahay highlighting rising pollution in Pahuj, a tributary of Sindh and Yamuna rivers.

The applicant alleged that the river was being polluted by sewage discharge, solid waste dumping, muck deposits, and encroachment on the riverbed.

“The photographs submitted by the applicant on November 27, 2025, reveal large-scale garbage dumping, sewage discharge, and construction obstructing river flow,” observed the tribunal.

The tribunal noted that the Jhansi Municipal Corporation, irrigation department, Jhansi Development Authority, and other authorities were shifting responsibility onto each other.

The development authority was not represented during the hearing of the case despite being served notice, the tribunal said.

The case

Petitioner Bhanu Sahay filed the original application in August 2024. The tribunal, by order dated August 16, 2024, had constituted a joint committee to submit a report on pollution in the Pahuj river.

The committee submitted its first report on November 23, 2024, disclosing that the source of pollution was sewage generated from the city through four major drains in Naya Gaon, Lahar Gird Bus Stop, Prabhu Ramlal Ashram and Rajghat Colony.

Pollution levels in the second report submitted by the committee on July 19, 2025, were significantly higher than in the first, the NGT observed.

The NGT directed the UP chief secretary to personally intervene and ensure immediate action to stop discharge of untreated sewage into the river, prevent dumping of garbage and muck, remove encroachments and prevent further river flow obstruction.

The tribunal also directed that the stormwater drains carrying untreated sewage be stopped and floodplain zones of the Pahuj river be identified and demarcated. The NGT listed the case for next hearing on February 24, 2026.

NGT directions

The municipal corporation must expedite work for construction, commissioning and operation of all sewage pumping stations at the earliest.

The civic body must accelerate tapping of all drains discharging untreated sewage into the Pahuj river and ensure interception and diversion of sewage into the STP.

Different departments of Jhansi, including the municipal corporation, irrigation and rural development, must take measures to remove water hyacinth from the river in a time-bound manner.

Municipal Corporation should take necessary action to create awareness among masses to prohibit the disposal of solid waste into the river as well as on ghats.