Pakhawaj player dies while performing at Sanatkada fest

lucknow news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 12:25 AM IST

Prasad belonged to the Mathura gharana of pakhawaj players. He taught at the Sangeet Natak Akademi from 1989 to 2014 and was a DD and radio artist as well. He was also a recipient of the SNA Award in 2005.

Pakhawaj player Dinesh Prasad (extreme left) at the Sanatkada fest in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

In a tragic incident, pakhawaj player Dinesh Prasad suffered a suspected cardiac arrest while performing on stage at the Sanatkada Lucknow Festival here on Monday. All attempts to revive him failed and he was taken to Lari Cardiology Centre where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Prasad was performing at the Taal Vadya Kachahri Programme when he suffered heart attack at around 3.20pm. He was 68, and had a history of heart ailments, and had also suffered an attack before. “Attempts were made to revive him when all of a sudden he stopped playing due to discomfort and started foaming at the mouth. It all happened within minutes,” said Madhavi Kukreja, founder of the Sanatkada Lucknow festival. He was taken to Lari Cardiology Centre where the doctors pronounced him dead. His mortal remains have been handed over to his family who live in Rajajipuram.

“He had been associated with the festival since its inception, and had been an accompanist many times. This was the first time he performed for Taal Vadya Kachahri,” said Kukreja. “Even as he stopped playing, he told the others on the stage to keep performing,” she said.

