Pall of gloom descends on two families

LUCKNOW: A pall of gloom descended upon two families in Arjunganj on Sunday as a member from each of these families succumbed to their injuries following Saturday’s accident. The accident involved a demo vehicle colliding with two other vehicles in an attempt to save a stray dog. Car damaged in a road mishap at Arjunganj in Lucknow on Saturday (Sourced)

According to the family members, the incident happened when victim Neelam Devi (40) and Priya (13), both neighbours, had gone to buy vegetables in the evening when they were hit by the demo vehicle. Priya was a class VII student at a private school while Neelam Devi was a homemaker and ran a small boutique at her home, they said.

Neelam is survived by her husband, Vinay Kumar, and two children, Aniket and Ayush. Aniket is in the fifth grade, and Ayush is in the third grade. Neelam suffered serious head injuries and was undergoing treatment at the trauma centre, where she passed away late in the night.

Another victim, Priya, was the youngest among all her siblings. “She was the hope for the family as she was a bright student, but her life was cut short. Priya also suffered head injuries,” said her father, Santosh.

Priya’s parents demanded compensation of ₹50 lakh, a job, and accommodation from the government, while Neelam’s brother Rahul has also demanded compensation.

Two more critical

Thirteen other injured are undergoing treatment at trauma centre and Lohia hospital. The doctors attending the injured said the condition of Vijay Kushwaha and Khalid Azam was critical. It was said that both of them had blood clotted in their heads due to the injuries. Both these patients had been put on a ventilator in the KGMU’s trauma centre. However, the condition of the other injured is said to be improving.