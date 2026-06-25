‘Passage of time cannot erase savagery’: Convict denied early release in Uttar Pradesh

Over 20 years after a Ballia man burnt his wife and four children alive in a gruesome crime over money, the Uttar Pradesh government ruled that the years he spent in prison are not enough to outweigh the savagery of the offence, rejecting his plea for premature release and keeping him behind bars. Taking note of the “heinous” nature of the offence and the adverse reports from the district authorities, the competent committee refused to recommend premature release. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

In a June 24, 2026 order, the state prison administration department said the governor rejected the mercy petition of Vinod Upadhyay, a life convict lodged in Central Jail, Varanasi, after authorities concluded that the brutality of the crime, in which an entire family was wiped out in a single act of violence, made the case unfit for early release.

The case dates back to May 9, 2006, when Upadhyay, according to the government order, allegedly turned on his own family after his wife failed to meet his repeated demands for money. The order says she had been arranging cash from her father and handing it over to him, but when she could no longer do so, he allegedly set his wife and their four children ablaze—Nikhil Chandra, Kunti alias Beauty, Naveen Chandra and another daughter. None survived.

Upadhyay was later convicted under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC and sentenced to life imprisonment by an additional sessions judge in Ballia on October 18, 2008. By December 31, 2024, he had completed 18 years, seven months and 21 days of actual imprisonment.

Yet the state held that the passage of time could not soften the enormity of a crime in which a man was found guilty of killing his wife and four children. The Ballia police opposed his release, warning of the possibility of fresh criminal conduct, retaliation against witnesses and disturbance of public peace. The district magistrate also declined to recommend relief.

Taking note of the “heinous” nature of the offence and the adverse reports from the district authorities, the competent committee refused to recommend premature release. The governor subsequently rejected Upadhyay’s plea under Article 161 of the Constitution, ensuring that the man convicted of annihilating his family remains in prison.