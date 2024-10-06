Passion, devotion drive working professionals to act in Ramleela

Lucknow: Each time Rahul Bose, 31, a computer engineer from Kolkata visits Lucknow to participate in the Aishbagh Ramleela, he thinks about managing his work while he is away, about taking holidays at a stretch for 10 days but then, he is reminded of all the love and respect he gets while he plays Lord Ram. Small wonder, for when an actor transforms into the epic character he or she is playing, the audience is all veneration, forgetting his or her human form and remembering only the divine. Rahul Bose, who portrays Lord Ram in Aishbagh Ramleela. (Sourced)

“I have been associated with Aishbagh Ramleela since 2009-10. When I first said in my office that I wanted leave for 10 days at a stretch, my bosses were somewhat skeptical but when they saw the recordings of the Ramleela on Youtube, they changed their mind. I continue to do my work in hybrid mode. I get calls in between my rehearsals but I try managing both at the same time. At times, I even juggle between my dialogues and targets but at the end everything goes well,” said Bose.

There are several others who have regular jobs but are into Ramleela for the love of acting. They too balance their work commitments and acting .

Mridul Mishra, 34, a banker, said that during the days of Ramleela he could barely get a few hours of sleep. “I leave my home for work at 9am and after rehearsals I reach home around 2pm. We generally have rehearsals from 8-10pm but at times they are extended so that the role is worked out in the best way possible,” said Mishra.

“It is love for Lord Ram and the feeling of getting spiritually active during these days that prompts me to do various roles every year. This year, I am playing the role of Lord Vishnu and Parshuram in Railway Ramleela,” Mishra added.

Birendra Sharma, a service manager for an air conditioner company, who directs the Railway Ramleela, said that he took 10 days’ leave from work to manage everything well.

“I don’t take leave throughout the year and reserve it only for Ramleela days. Acting has been my passion and when I direct the Ramleela I do it with complete dedication. I take part in the Ramleela to promote its message among the young generation,” said Sharma.

A school teacher in Unnao, Vinod Kumar Vishwakarma, who plays a role of Vishwamitra in Railway Ramleela and designs sets for the same, also manages both work and Ramleela. “I take leave in a gap of a few days to make the process smooth. It is my passion which drives me to the Ramleela every year,” said Vishwakarma.