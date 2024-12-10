Passport case: Allahabad HC adjourns hearing on Abdullah Azam’s plea

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday adjourned till December 20, hearing of a petition filed by Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, challenging an order of CJM (MP/MLA), Rampur, dated March 19, 2024, by which his prayer to produce some defence evidence in a criminal case questioning the genuineness of his passport was rejected. Earlier on July 31, the court had issued a notice to BJP MLA from Rampur Akash Saxena, the informant in the case. (For Representation)

Justice Samit Gopal passed the order after hearing counsel for Abdullah and the state counsel. Earlier on July 31, the court had issued a notice to BJP MLA from Rampur Akash Saxena, informant in the case of an alleged fake passport of Abdullah Azam Khan, after hearing the parties concerned.

Subsequently, as per direction of the court, Saxena filed his reply in the case.